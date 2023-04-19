Elevance Health raises annual profit outlook as costs decline

Adds details, background

April 19 (Reuters) - Elevance Health Inc ELV.N beat quarterly profit estimates and raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs in its health insurance business.

Most health insurers have benefited over the last year from declining COVID-related hospitalizations as well as dull recovery in non-urgent procedures that has helped contain their medical costs.

Larger rival UnitedHealth Group UNH.Nraised its profit outlook last week on expectations of membership gains in Medicare Advantage plans.

On an adjusted basis, Elevance now expects annual profit of more than $32.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of over $32.60 per share.

Excluding items, Elevance earned $9.46 per share, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $9.26 per share.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Nandhini Srinivasan Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

