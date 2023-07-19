Elevance Health raises 2023 profit forecast on lower-than-expected costs

Adds background, quarterly profit number in paragraph 2-5

July 19 (Reuters) - Elevance Health Inc ELV.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday after beating quarterly profit estimates, aided by lower-than-expected medical costs in its health insurance business.

Larger rival UnitedHealth Group UNH.N beat quarterly profit estimates last week, helped by lower medical costs, despite flagging higher costs from rising surgeries earlier.

Health insurers have been cautious of a jump in medical costs this year after noting a spurt in demand for elective surgeries such as hip and knee replacements, which older patients at higher risk of COVID had delayed.

Elevance's medical loss ratio, the percentage of claims paid to premiums collected, was 86.4% in the second quarter, compared with 87% a year earlier, and estimates of 86.95%, according to Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, the company now expects annual profit of more than $32.85 per share, compared with its previous forecast of over $32.70 per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $32.80 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, Elevance earned $9.04 per share in the second quarter, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $8.8 per share.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.