BioTech
ELV

Elevance Health Q2 Earnings Preview: Will Q2 Earnings Rebound?

July 15, 2026 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results today (Wednesday, July 15, 2026).

Elevance, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company. The company operates in four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other.

The company's net income for the first quarter of 2026 slipped 19.2% to $1.76 billion, or $8.00 per share, compared with $2.18 billion, or $9.61 per share, in the prior year.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company recorded a total revenue of $50.18 billion, up 2.6% from $48.89 billion in the year-ago.

Revenue from premiums jumped 0.3% to $41.02 billion from $40.89 billion in the prior year. Product revenue increased 7.2% to $6.22 billion from $5.81 billion a year ago. Service fees revenue rose 8.5% to $2.25 billion from $2.07 billion a year ago.

The company's total operating revenue increased 1.5% to $49.49 billion from $48.77 billion in the year-ago period. The operating revenue from the Health Benefits segment jumped 2.6% to $42.49 billion from $41.43 billion in the prior year.

CarelonRx operating revenue improved 4.8% to $10.60 billion from $10.12 billion a year ago. Operating revenue of Carelon Services jumped 12.7% to $7.37 billion from $6.54 billion in the prior year. Meanwhile, Corporate & other revenue slipped 97.6% to $4 million from $165 million in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and investments at the parent company totalled approximately $2.2 billion.

Q2 2025

For the second quarter of 2025, the company's net income declined 24.3% to $1.74 billion, or $7.72 per share, from $2.30 billion, or $9.85 per share, in 2024.

Elevance's total revenue increased 13.4% to $49.78 billion from $43.89 billion a year ago.

Revenue from premiums for the second quarter of 2025 increased 16.5% to $41.27 billion from $35.42 billion in the prior year. Product revenue jumped 7.3% to $6.04 billion from $5.53 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, service fees revenue slipped 7.4%, to $2.11 billion from $2.28 billion in the prior year.

On an operating revenue basis, Health Benefits recorded $41.58 billion from $37.16 billion in in the year ago period; CarelonRx revenue improved to $10.64 billion from $8.77 billion in the prior year; Carelon services revenue improved to $7.44 billion from $ 4.54 billion a year ago; Corporate and other revenue increased to $232 million from $122 million in the year-ago period.

Recent Highlights

During the first quarter of 2026, the company repurchased 3.7 million shares for $1.1 billion at a weighted-average price of $304.68 and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share, representing a cash distribution of $376 million.

ELV has traded between $273.71 and $434.38 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $426.79, up 0.38%.

In the pre-market, ELV is up 1.87% at $438.39.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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