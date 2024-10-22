News & Insights

Elevance Health price target lowered to $501 from $622 at Barclays

October 22, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Elevance Health (ELV) to $501 from $622 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says that following a “chaotic first week” of Q3 earnings that featured material medical loss ratio misses and negative outlook surprises, it evaluated the resets and read-throughs from UnitedHealth’s and Elevance Health’s earnings reports.

