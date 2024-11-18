Elevance Health price target lowered to $483 from $495 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter lowered the firm’s price target on Elevance Health (ELV) to $483 from $495 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as the firm updates Managed Care estimates post-election. All estimates assume the expiration of enhanced exchange subsidies for 2026, Wells notes. The firm believes Medicare Advantage risk/reward improves with Republicans, although areas of concern still exist.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ELV:
- Omega exits stakes in Devon, Las Vegas Sands, KBR, and Paramount Global
- Elevance Health price target lowered to $505 from $585 at Mizuho
- Elevance Health price target lowered to $495 from $593 at Wells Fargo
- Elevance sues U.S. over Medicare star ratings, Bloomberg says
- Molina Healthcare price target raised to $345 from $335 at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.