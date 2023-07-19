News & Insights

Markets
ELV

Elevance Health Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

July 19, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.853 billion, or $7.79 per share. This compares with $1.637 billion, or $6.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.149 billion or $9.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $43.672 billion from $38.632 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.853 Bln. vs. $1.637 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.79 vs. $6.73 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.8 -Revenue (Q2): $43.672 Bln vs. $38.632 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Over $32.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.