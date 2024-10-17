Elevance Health Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.016 billion, or $4.36 per share. This compares with $1.289 billion, or $5.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.952 billion or $8.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $45.106 billion from $42.849 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.016 Bln. vs. $1.289 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.36 vs. $5.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $45.106 Bln vs. $42.849 Bln last year.

