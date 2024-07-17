Elevance Health Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.300 billion, or $9.85 per share. This compares with $1.853 billion, or $7.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.362 billion or $10.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $43.223 billion from $43.377 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.300 Bln. vs. $1.853 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.85 vs. $7.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $43.223 Bln vs. $43.377 Bln last year.

