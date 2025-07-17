Elevance Health Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.743 billion, or $7.72 per share. This compares with $2.300 billion, or $9.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.997 billion or $8.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $49.776 billion from $43.886 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.743 Bln. vs. $2.300 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.72 vs. $9.85 last year. -Revenue: $49.776 Bln vs. $43.886 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $30.00

