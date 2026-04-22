Elevance Health Inc. Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.76 billion, or $8.00 per share. This compares with $2.18 billion, or $9.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.77 billion or $12.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $50.18 billion from $48.89 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.76 Bln. vs. $2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.00 vs. $9.61 last year. -Revenue: $50.18 Bln vs. $48.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 19.85

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