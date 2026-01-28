Elevance Health Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $547 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $3.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $49.747 billion from $45.442 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $547 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $49.747 Bln vs. $45.442 Bln last year.

