Markets
ELV

Elevance Health Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

July 15, 2026 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.463 billion, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $1.743 billion, or $7.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.624 billion or $7.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $50.474 billion from $49.776 billion last year.

Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.463 Bln. vs. $1.743 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.71 vs. $7.72 last year. -Revenue: $50.474 Bln vs. $49.776 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 27.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.