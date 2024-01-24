Elevance Health forecasts 2024 profit above estimates

Adds full-year profit forecast in paragraph 1, background in paragraphs 2-6

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Elevance Health ELV.N on Wednesday forecast 2024 profit above Wall Street's expectations, after beating fourth-quarter sales estimates aided by higher premiums in its health insurance business and demand for its Carelon health services unit.

Earlier this month, rival health insurer UnitedHealth UNH.N finished the year with higher-than-expected costs due to increased medical services, but said it did not expect those levels to remain through 2024.

Humana HUM.Nsaidlast week an increase in demand for medical care among older adults would hurt its fourth-quarter results and could potentially hit its 2024 outlook, if those costs persist.

On an adjusted basis, the health insurer expects full-year profit of more than $37.10 per share in 2024. Analysts are expecting a profit of $37.05 per share, according to LSEG data.

The company reported sales of $42.5 billion in the fourth quarter, above analysts' estimate of $42.05 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

