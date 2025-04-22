Elevance Health (ELV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Elevance Health (ELV) reported $48.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $11.97 for the same period compares to $10.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $11.21, the EPS surprise was +6.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Medical Membership : 45.83 million versus 46.24 million estimated by 15 analysts on average.

: 45.83 million versus 46.24 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Medical Membership - Medicaid : 8.86 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 8.89 million.

: 8.86 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 8.89 million. Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Supplement : 876 thousand versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 866.49 thousand.

: 876 thousand versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 866.49 thousand. Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based - Employer Group Risk-Based : 3.64 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 3.75 million.

: 3.64 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 3.75 million. Revenues- Premiums : $40.89 billion compared to the $38.70 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

: $40.89 billion compared to the $38.70 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. Revenues- Service fees : $2.07 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.

: $2.07 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $590 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $461.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

: $590 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $461.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%. Revenues- Product revenue : $5.81 billion versus $5.11 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.1% change.

: $5.81 billion versus $5.11 billion estimated by 16 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.1% change. Total operating revenue- Carelon Services : $6.54 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $5.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63%.

: $6.54 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $5.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63%. Total operating revenue- CarelonRx : $10.12 billion versus $9.40 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.

: $10.12 billion versus $9.40 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change. Total operating revenue- Health Benefits : $41.43 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $39.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

: $41.43 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $39.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%. Total operating revenue- Carelon: $16.65 billion versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $15.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.

Shares of Elevance Health have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

