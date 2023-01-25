Elevance Health (ELV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Elevance Health (ELV) reported $39.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $5.23 for the same period compares to $5.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Elevance Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Membership-Medicaid / State Sponsored : 11571 thousand versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 11372.22 thousand.

: 11571 thousand versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 11372.22 thousand. Medical Membership-Medicare - Medicare Supplement : 947 thousand compared to the 933.61 thousand average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 947 thousand compared to the 933.61 thousand average estimate based on 16 analysts. Medical Membership-Medicare - Medicare Advantage : 1977 thousand versus 1982.74 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average.

: 1977 thousand versus 1982.74 thousand estimated by 16 analysts on average. Medical Membership-Federal Employees Health Benefits : 1623 thousand compared to the 1628.05 thousand average estimate based on 16 analysts.

: 1623 thousand compared to the 1628.05 thousand average estimate based on 16 analysts. Revenue-Premiums : $33.65 billion compared to the $33.85 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $33.65 billion compared to the $33.85 billion average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Revenue-Product revenue : $4.14 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

: $4.14 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year. Revenue-Administrative fees and other revenue : $1.88 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $1.88 billion versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Revenue-Net investment income : $373 million versus $346.25 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $373 million versus $346.25 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Total operating revenue-Commercial and Specialty Business : $10.35 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $10.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $10.35 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $10.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Total operating revenue-Government Business : $24.65 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $24.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $24.65 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $24.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Total operating revenue-IngenioRx : $7.52 billion versus $7.22 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $7.52 billion versus $7.22 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Total operating revenue-Other: $3.41 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>



Shares of Elevance Health have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.