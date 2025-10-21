Elevance Health (ELV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Elevance Health (ELV) reported $50.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $6.03 for the same period compares to $8.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.98, the EPS surprise was +21.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Medical Membership : 45.37 million compared to the 45.62 million average estimate based on 18 analysts.

: 45.37 million compared to the 45.62 million average estimate based on 18 analysts. Medical Membership - Medicaid : 8.65 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of 8.68 million.

: 8.65 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of 8.68 million. Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Supplement : 877 thousand versus 867.33 thousand estimated by 18 analysts on average.

: 877 thousand versus 867.33 thousand estimated by 18 analysts on average. Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based - Employer Group Risk-Based : 3.62 million versus 3.62 million estimated by 18 analysts on average.

: 3.62 million versus 3.62 million estimated by 18 analysts on average. Revenues- Service fees : $2.14 billion versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $2.14 billion versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenues- Premiums : $41.79 billion versus $41.04 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.

: $41.79 billion versus $41.04 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $625 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $449.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

: $625 million versus the 18-analyst average estimate of $449.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Revenues- Product revenue : $6.16 billion versus $6.34 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $6.16 billion versus $6.34 billion estimated by 18 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Total operating revenue- Carelon Services : $7.32 billion compared to the $7.46 billion average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.9% year over year.

: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.46 billion average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.9% year over year. Total operating revenue- CarelonRx : $11 billion compared to the $10.52 billion average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year.

: $11 billion compared to the $10.52 billion average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.3% year over year. Total operating revenue- Health Benefits : $42.25 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $41.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $42.25 billion versus the 17-analyst average estimate of $41.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Total operating revenue- Eliminations: $-10.63 billion compared to the $-10.14 billion average estimate based on 17 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.4% year over year.

Shares of Elevance Health have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

