ELEVANCE HEALTH Earnings Results: $ELV Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELEVANCE HEALTH ($ELV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $11.97 per share, beating estimates of $11.50 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $48,765,000,000, beating estimates of $46,752,968,680 by $2,012,031,320.

ELEVANCE HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

ELEVANCE HEALTH insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635

RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

ELEVANCE HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 642 institutional investors add shares of ELEVANCE HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELEVANCE HEALTH Government Contracts

We have seen $310,181,272 of award payments to $ELV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ELEVANCE HEALTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

ELEVANCE HEALTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

