Elevance Health Draws Fresh Capital Inflows, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Increased by 353,748 shares; estimated transaction value of $110.02 million based on the average price for the quarter

Post-trade stake: 630,203 shares valued at $203.05 million as of September 30, 2025

The position now accounts for 1.08% of the fund's AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

DAVENPORT & Co LLC added 353,748 shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV), an estimated $110.02 million trade based on the average price for the quarter, per an October 15, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 15, 2025, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased 353,748 additional shares of Elevance Health. The estimated transaction value was approximately $110.02 million, based on the average closing price for the period from July 1 through September 30, 2025. The fund reported holding 630,203 shares at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

This buy brings the stake to 1.08% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC's $18.76 billion reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:BN: $583.81 million (3.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $478.54 million (2.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AMZN: $451.10 million (2.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:MKL: $391.43 million (2.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:NVDA: $375.98 million (2.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares were priced at $350.48, down 31.1% over the preceding year ending October 14, 2025; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 43.2 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $189.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.35 billion Dividend Yield 1.93% Price (as of market close 10/14/25) $350.48

Company Snapshot

Elevance Health Inc. is a leading U.S. health benefits company with a broad portfolio spanning medical, pharmacy, and digital health solutions. The company leverages its scale and integrated approach to deliver comprehensive care and support to more than 100 million members nationwide. Its strategy centers on connecting consumers to coordinated healthcare resources.

The company offers health insurance plans, pharmacy benefits, digital health solutions, behavioral health, and clinical care services to individuals, employers, and government programs. It serves approximately 118 million people, across the United States.

Elevance Health operates a diversified business model integrating insurance, care delivery, and digital health to support members throughout the healthcare journey.

Foolish Take

Davenport & Company's recent acquisition of $110 million worth of Elevance Health stock comes at an interesting time for the stock and could signal a change of institutional sentiment toward the healthcare giant.

For context, Elevance Health stock has not performed well in the recent past. Over the last three years, shares have generated a very weak return versus the overall healthcare sector -- as represented by the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) -- and the broader stock market -- as represented by the S&P 500.

Dating back to 2022, Elevance stock has generated a total return of (23%), while the XLV has generated a total return of 21% and the S&P 500 has recorded a total return of 95%. Any way you slice it, Elevance has been a significant laggard.

However, over the last month, there has been a noticeable shift. Elevance shares have advanced 14%, besting both the XLV and the S&P 500.

Yet, while this is a promising change, average investors should exercise caution. As one of the country's largest insurance providers, many challenges still remain for the company, including the ongoing uncertainty over Affordable Care Act subsidies.

In summary, Davenport's recent purchase of Elevance stock is an institutional thumbs-up for the company, and it could signal improving market sentiment for the company. However, risks remain for a company whose stock has not measured up to its key benchmarks for several years running.

Glossary

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F reportable: Refers to holdings that must be disclosed by institutional investment managers in SEC Form 13F filings.

Percentage point: A unit to describe the difference between two percentages, not the percentage change itself.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Reportable position: An investment holding that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to its size or significance.

Quarter-end: The last day of a financial quarter, often used as a reference point for reporting financial data.





