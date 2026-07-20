Elevance Health Chairman Ramiro Peru Buys $336,000 of Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors Right Now?

Key Points

The purchase of 1,000 shares at $366.05 per share represents a total capital commitment of $366,050.

This transaction increased the director's total direct equity position by 10% relative to his pre-trade holdings.

The acquisition was completed directly, bringing his total direct ownership to 10,908 shares with no indirect holdings reported.

The trade occurred at $366.05 per share, as the stock had delivered a 22% one-year return as of July 17, 2026.

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Ramiro G. Peru, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), purchased 1,000 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $366,050 Shares purchased 1,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 10,908 Post-transaction value ~$4.03 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($366.05); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($369.16).

Key questions

How does this purchase affect the director's total equity position?

The acquisition of 1,000 shares increases Ramiro G. Peru's direct equity holdings from 9,908 shares to 10,908 shares, reflecting a 10% expansion of his stake in the company.

The acquisition of 1,000 shares increases Ramiro G. Peru's direct equity holdings from 9,908 shares to 10,908 shares, reflecting a 10% expansion of his stake in the company. What is the current market valuation of the director's holdings?

Following this transaction, the total direct position is valued at ~$4.03 million based on the July 17, 2026 market close of $369.16.

Following this transaction, the total direct position is valued at ~$4.03 million based on the July 17, 2026 market close of $369.16. What was the share price context at the time of the transaction?

The purchase was executed at $366.05 per share, while the common stock was priced at $372.85 as of the July 16, 2026 market close, having generated a 22% return over the preceding year as of the transaction date.

The purchase was executed at $366.05 per share, while the common stock was priced at $372.85 as of the July 16, 2026 market close, having generated a 22% return over the preceding year as of the transaction date. What is the broader context of insider ownership at Elevance Health?

Following this acquisition, the total beneficial ownership for the reporting director is 10,908 shares, which is an insignificant ownership level of the firm.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $372.85 Market Capitalization $80.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $201.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.0 billion

Company Snapshot

Elevance Health operates as a comprehensive health benefits organization offering medical, digital, pharmaceutical, behavioral health, and clinical care solutions to approximately 118 million individuals across consumers, families, and communities.

The company generates revenue through health insurance premiums, managed care services, and integrated healthcare solutions that span the entire health and wellness continuum for its diverse member base.

Elevance Health serves employers, government programs, and individual consumers seeking comprehensive health coverage and wellness solutions across the United States.

Elevance Health is one of the nation's largest health benefits organizations, commanding a significant market position with $201.1 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue from serving over 118 million individuals. The company's integrated platform approach—combining medical plans, pharmacy management, behavioral health services, and digital health tools—provides a competitive advantage in delivering coordinated care and managing healthcare costs. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Elevance Health demonstrates substantial profitability with $5 billion in TTM net income, reflecting strong operational execution and market leadership in the managed care sector.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell, some of which have nothing to do with the person’s outlook for the stock price. These reasons can include having to pay a big personal expense.

There is only one reason an insider buys: they expect the share price will rise.

By that rule alone, it’s bullish that Ramiro Peru bought $366,000 worth of Elevance Health shares. Peru has been a director of the business since 2004, so he knows the business inside and out.

In the stock market, Elevance investors are reacting positively to the company’s plan to exit unprofitable Medicaid markets, such as the District of Columbia, with more to be announced. Wall Street sees fiscal 2026 bringing a slight slip in revenue and net income, but free cash flow should just about double to more than $6 billion, a positive development. Good trends in morbidity this year — which, in insurance speak, refers to the number and severity of customers getting sick — could also help offset the fact that most of its ACA (Obamacare) customers tend to backload care in the latter half of each year.

Further cost controls and the use of technology to improve the customer experience are expected to benefit the bottom line in the long term.

Peru’s purchase isn’t a large fresh commitment by some standards, but it’s a positive signal that Elevance investors should take into account.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.