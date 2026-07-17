Elevance Health CEO Boudreaux Buys $1 Million in Shares. What Does This Mean For its 2026 Outlook?

Key Points

The CEO executed an open-market purchase of 2,725 shares, representing a capital commitment of ~$1.0 million.

The transaction increased the insider's total equity holdings by 2% of the previously held position.

Direct ownership now consists of ~172,000 shares, with an additional 60 shares held indirectly via a spouse's revocable trust.

This capital allocation follows a period where the stock has generated a 22% total return over the 12 months ending July 17, 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Elevance Health ›

Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), purchased 2,725 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, at $367.79 per share. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares purchased 2,725 Transaction value ~$1.0 million Post-transaction shares (total) ~172,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~172,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 60 Post-transaction value $63.51 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($367.79); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($369.16).

Key questions

How significant is this purchase relative to the CEO's existing position?

The purchase of 2,725 shares represents a 2% expansion of Gail Boudreaux's total equity stake in Elevance Health. Following the transaction, the market value of the insider's total holdings is $63.51 million based on the July 17 valuation price.

The purchase of 2,725 shares represents a 2% expansion of Gail Boudreaux's total equity stake in Elevance Health. Following the transaction, the market value of the insider's total holdings is $63.51 million based on the July 17 valuation price. What is the financial profile of Elevance Health at the time of this activity?

Elevance Health maintains a market capitalization of $80 billion as of the July 16 market close. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $201.1 billion and net income of $5.0 billion, indicating a solid fundamental backdrop for this capital commitment.

Elevance Health maintains a market capitalization of $80 billion as of the July 16 market close. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $201.1 billion and net income of $5.0 billion, indicating a solid fundamental backdrop for this capital commitment. What is the structure of the insider's remaining equity interest?

The vast majority of the insider's position is held directly, totaling ~172,000 shares. A nominal indirect holding of 60 shares is maintained through a spouse's revocable trust, and the insider also holds derivative securities.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $372.85 Market Capitalization $80.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $201.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.0 billion

Company Snapshot

Elevance Health operates as a comprehensive health benefits organization offering medical, digital, pharmaceutical, behavioral health, and clinical care solutions to approximately 118 million individuals across consumers, families, and communities.

The company generates revenue through health insurance premiums, managed care services, and integrated healthcare solutions that span the entire health and wellness continuum for its diverse member base.

Elevance Health serves employers, government programs, and individual consumers seeking comprehensive health coverage and wellness solutions across the United States.

Elevance Health is one of the nation's largest health benefits organizations, commanding a significant market position with $201.1 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue and serving over 118 million individuals. The company's integrated platform approach—combining medical plans, pharmacy management, behavioral health services, and digital health tools—provides a competitive advantage in delivering coordinated care and managing healthcare costs. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Elevance Health demonstrates substantial profitability with $5 billion in TTM net income, reflecting strong operational execution and market leadership in the managed care sector.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell, some of which have nothing to do with the person’s outlook for the stock price, like having to pay a big personal expense.

There is only one reason an insider buys: they think the stock price is going up.

By that rule alone, it’s bullish that Gail Boudreaux spent another million dollars on Elevance Health stock. Investors are reacting positively to the company’s plan to exit unprofitable Medicaid markets, like the District of Columbia, with more expected to be announced. Wall Street sees fiscal 2026 bringing a slight slip in revenue and net income, but free cash flow should just about double to more than $6 billion, a positive development. Good trends this year in morbidity — the number and severity of customers getting sick — also could help balance out the fact that most of its ACA (Obamacare) customers tend to backload care in the latter half of each year.

Further cost controls and the use of technology to improve the customer experience are expected to benefit the bottom line in the long term.

If Bourdreax’s buying is any indication, 2026 should be positive for Elenvance Health.

Should you buy stock in Elevance Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Elevance Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Elevance Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,964!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,955!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.