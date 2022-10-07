Elevance Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ELV

In trading on Friday, shares of Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $475.93, changing hands as low as $469.77 per share. Elevance Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELV's low point in its 52 week range is $370 per share, with $533.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $471.80. The ELV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

