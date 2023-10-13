Elevance Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ELV

In trading on Friday, shares of Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $463.78, changing hands as high as $466.65 per share. Elevance Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ELV's low point in its 52 week range is $412 per share, with $549.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $457.49. The ELV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
