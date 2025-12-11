Elevance Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ELV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $357.89, changing hands as high as $361.74 per share. Elevance Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELV's low point in its 52 week range is $273.71 per share, with $458.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $360.18. The ELV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

