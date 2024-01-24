News & Insights

Elevance Health beats quarterly sales estimates

January 24, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Elevance Health ELV.N reported fourth-quarter sales that beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher premiums from its health insurance business and demand at its Carelon health services business unit.

The health insurer reported sales of $42.5 billion, above analysts' estimate of $42.05 billion, according to LSEG data.

