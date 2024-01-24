Elevance Health beats quarterly sales estimates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Elevance Health ELV.N reported fourth-quarter sales that beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher premiums from its health insurance business and demand at its Carelon health services business unit.

The health insurer reported sales of $42.5 billion, above analysts' estimate of $42.05 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.