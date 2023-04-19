US Markets
Elevance Health beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 19, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Nandhini Srinivasan for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - Elevance Health Inc ELV.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs in its health insurance business.

Excluding items, Elevance earned $9.46 per share, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $9.26 per share.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Nandhini Srinivasan Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

