Elevance Health beats quarterly profit estimates

April 19 (Reuters) - Elevance Health Inc ELV.N beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs in its health insurance business.

Excluding items, Elevance earned $9.46 per share, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $9.26 per share.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Nandhini Srinivasan Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

