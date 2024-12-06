News & Insights

Stocks
ELAB

Elevai Skincare launches S-Series Root Renewal System

December 06, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ELEVAI Labs (ELAB) announces the launch of the S-Series Root Renewal System, an entry into the hair care market by its wholly owned subsidiary, Elevai Skincare. The Root Renewal System is a three-part hair and scalp care system consisting of a shampoo, conditioner and serum that combines the latest in patent pending exosome and mitochondrial technology to target scalp and hair health at the cellular level. The Root Renewal System will be initially introduced through key medical aesthetics partners in select accounts across the United States. This phased rollout strategically positions the product as a premium offering ahead of the full launch, including e-commerce sales, in January 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ELAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.