Elevai Skincare launches S-Series Root Renewal System

ELEVAI Labs (ELAB) announces the launch of the S-Series Root Renewal System, an entry into the hair care market by its wholly owned subsidiary, Elevai Skincare. The Root Renewal System is a three-part hair and scalp care system consisting of a shampoo, conditioner and serum that combines the latest in patent pending exosome and mitochondrial technology to target scalp and hair health at the cellular level. The Root Renewal System will be initially introduced through key medical aesthetics partners in select accounts across the United States. This phased rollout strategically positions the product as a premium offering ahead of the full launch, including e-commerce sales, in January 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ELAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.