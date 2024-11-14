News & Insights

Elevai Labs reports Q2 revenue $527,478, down 4.9% y/y

November 14, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Revenue decreased by 4.9% to $527,478 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Elevai’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Graydon Bensler, stated: “Our third fiscal quarter was a period of meaningful and strategic progress for Elevai Labs (ELAB) and our subsidiaries, Elevai Skincare, Elevai Biosciences and Elevai Research. In this fiscal quarter we also strengthened our financial position with the successful completion of an $8 million public offering. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum as we head into the next fiscal quarter. We remain committed to identifying ways to drive value for both our customers and shareholders and are actively exploring strategic, value-driven acquisitions and potential spin out opportunities that we believe will create shareholder value.”

