ELEVAI Labs Announces Issuance Of Patent Covering Formulation For Exosome-based Skin Care Products

January 24, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - ELEVAI LABS, INC., (ELAB) announced that the USPTO has issued US Patent, entitled "Exosome-based Skincare Product" covering the primary formulation for exosome-based skin care products. The company's enfinity and empower formulations are both covered by the Patent.

"The company will continue to strive to invent or acquire the best and most technically advanced products, which we believe will maintain ELEVAI's competitive edge in the physician-dispensed skincare market and beyond," said ELEVAI co-founder and CEO, Jordan Plews.

Shares of ELEVAI LABS are up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

