Eletromidia (BSP:ELMD3) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 18.56

The average one-year price target for Eletromidia (BSP:ELMD3) has been revised to 18.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 17.54 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.51% from the latest reported closing price of 14.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eletromidia. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELMD3 is 0.26%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 700K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BELSX - Boston Partners Emerging Markets Long holds 380K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BPEMX - Boston Partners Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 129K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD3 by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELMD3 by 78.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.