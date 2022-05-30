Eletrobras unit's debenture holders postpone capital hike decision-source

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Furnas, a power generation subsidiary of soon-to-be-privatized Brazilian utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA, failed to get final approval from its debenture holders for a capital increase at its Santo Antonio Energia unit on Monday, a source close to the state-owned company told Reuters.

Furnas will have to hold a new meeting with the debenture holders on June 6, just three days before the pricing date of the share offering through which Eletrobras will be privatized.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by Christian Plumb)

