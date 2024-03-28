News & Insights

Eletrobras takes the lead on Brazil's power transmission auction

March 28, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian power firm Eletrobras ELET6.SA won three lots of energy transmission projects auctioned by the government in a major tender that anticipates investment of around 18.2 billion reais ($3.65 billion) in total.

The auction involves 15 transmission projects and 6,465 kilometers (4017.16 miles) of new lines and substations across 14 Brazilian states.

Eletrobras, which failed to submit a winning bid in the government's last auction in December, won lot 5 by offering a discount of 31.14% on its maximum annual revenue.

The project requires the construction of 1,116 kilometers of transmission lines across six states and investments of 2.65 billion reais.

Eletrobras also won lot 1, which has an estimated investment of 1.77 billion reais, and the smaller lot 9.

Portugal's EDP EDP.LS won two batches of projects, while Energisa ENGI11.SA made the winning bid for lot 12. The largest project by estimated investment, lot 6, has yet to be auctioned.

($1 = 4.9887 reais)

