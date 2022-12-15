US Markets
Eletrobras, Shell mull co-investment in Brazil offshore wind power

December 15, 2022 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Thursday it has signed a cooperation agreement with Shell SHEL.L as they exchange information for a potential co-investment in offshore wind power in Brazil.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the move was part of its diversification strategy in renewable energy.

