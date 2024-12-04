News & Insights

Eletrobras Secures $400 Million International Financing

December 04, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A – Eletrobras has secured a $400 million financing agreement backed by the Italian Export Credit Agency, SACE, marking its first international fundraising with export credit support. The financing, which spans a decade with a grace period of three years, aligns with Eletrobras’ strategy to diversify funding sources and secure favorable terms for project financing. This move is expected to bolster the company’s financial strategy by tapping into international credit lines.

