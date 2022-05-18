Eletrobras privatization gets audit court approval, offer to happen by June 15, says source

Adds details of approval, offer date

May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) on Wednesday voted to approve the privatization of the country's largest utility, state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA, by diluting its controlling stake through a share issue.

The approval, which is still to be made official, meant that the stock offer can be made as early as next month, a source close to the process said.

The timeline of the offer should be defined by early next week and the offering is expected to happen by June 15, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Aditional reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.