Eletrobras privatization gets audit court approval

Letícia Fucuchima Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The majority of Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) on Wednesday voted to approve the government's plan to privatize the country's largest utility, state-run power company Eletrobras, by diluting its controlling stake through a share issue.

The court voted in favor of the privatization plan that would lower state participation to 45% or less. The government expects to carry it out by June.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

