Eletrobras privatization gets audit court approval

May 18 (Reuters) - The majority of Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) on Wednesday voted to approve the government's plan to privatize the country's largest utility, state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA, by diluting its controlling stake through a share issue.

The court voted in favor of the privatization plan that would lower state participation to 45% or less. The government expects to carry it out by June.

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.