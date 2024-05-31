Eletrobras Contests Multi-Billion Legal Claim

Centrais Elc Braz Pfb B Elbras (EBR.B) has released an update.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras faces a legal challenge as the State of Piauí seeks R$ 3.59 billion in damages related to the energy distribution concessionaire CEPISA. While Eletrobras has not yet been officially notified of the charge, they are actively taking steps to defend their interests. The outcome remains uncertain, with the company standing by to reclaim any potential payments from the Federal Government, which shares liability in the case.

