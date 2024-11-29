ELES Semiconductor Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA has announced the purchase of 35,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback plan, representing 0.20% of the company’s share capital. The shares were acquired at an average price of €1.43 each, totaling €50,185, through MIT SIM S.p.A. This buyback effort is part of ELES’s strategy to enhance shareholder value while continuing to expand its market presence.

