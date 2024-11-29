News & Insights

Stocks

ELES Semiconductor Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA has announced the purchase of 35,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback plan, representing 0.20% of the company’s share capital. The shares were acquired at an average price of €1.43 each, totaling €50,185, through MIT SIM S.p.A. This buyback effort is part of ELES’s strategy to enhance shareholder value while continuing to expand its market presence.

For further insights into IT:ELES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.