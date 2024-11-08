News & Insights

ELES Semiconductor Engages in Share Buyback Strategy

November 08, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its own shares, making up 0.14% of its share capital, as part of a buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of €1.47 each, totaling €36,835. This move aligns with ELES’ strategy to strengthen its position in the semiconductor testing industry, which serves automotive and mission-critical applications.

