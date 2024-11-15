ELES Semiconductor Advances Share Buyback Strategy

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced the purchase of 27,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback plan. This move, amounting to 0.15% of the share capital at an average price of Euro 1.42 per share, underscores ELES’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buyback aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its market presence and improve its testing solutions for semiconductor devices.

For further insights into IT:ELES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.