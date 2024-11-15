News & Insights

ELES Semiconductor Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 15, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced the purchase of 27,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback plan. This move, amounting to 0.15% of the share capital at an average price of Euro 1.42 per share, underscores ELES’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buyback aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its market presence and improve its testing solutions for semiconductor devices.

