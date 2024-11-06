News & Insights

ELES Reports Growth Amid Mixed Semiconductor Market

November 06, 2024 — 02:22 pm EST

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA (IT:ELES) has released an update.

ELES Semiconductor Equipment SpA reported a 4% increase in consolidated sales revenues to approximately 22 million euros as of September 30, 2024, with significant growth in the Aerospace & Defense sector, which surged 23% year-on-year. The company is well-positioned in the high-power and high-voltage testing markets, especially in the USA and Europe, despite facing challenges in the semiconductor sector due to a slowdown in the automotive market. Exports remain robust, making up 45% of the total sales revenues.

