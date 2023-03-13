Elephants honoured in Thailand as part of nation's heritage

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 13, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by Artorn Pookasook and Napat Wesshasartar for Reuters ->

CHONBURI, Thailand, March 13 (Reuters) - Thailand celebrated National Elephant Day on Monday, honouring the beast that is a beloved symbol of the country with feasts of fruits and vegetables.

Thailand in 1998 declared March 13 as a day dedicated to the conservation of its elephants.

Traditionally, they have been used as work animals and even in warfare but in modern times their very existence is under threat.

The president of the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, where a ceremony was held to mark the day, said elephants were a source of national pride and part of the country's cultural and historical identity.

"We are now trying to maintain those domesticated elephants and give them food and shelter," Kampon Tansacha said. "If I release all of them to the wild, they won't survive."

(Reporting by Artorn Pookasook, Napat Wesshasartar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Angus MacSwan)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.