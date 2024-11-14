News & Insights

El.En. S.p.A. Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

El.En. S.p.A. (IT:ELN) has released an update.

El.En. S.p.A., listed on the Euronext STAR Milan, reported a 5.4% decrease in consolidated revenue to 466.2 million euros for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, yet showed an impressive quarterly increase in operating results supported by strong performance in the medical sector and international markets. Despite challenges in China and Italy, the company remains focused on innovation and sustainability, with promising gains in the North American market. The group’s strategic investments in R&D continue to drive growth and competitiveness.

