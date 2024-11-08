News & Insights

Stocks

El.En. S.p.A. Sells Majority Stake to Chinese Firm

November 08, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

El.En. S.p.A. (IT:ELN) has released an update.

El.En. S.p.A. has reached a preliminary agreement with China’s Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. to sell a majority stake in its laser cutting division for 55.3 million euros. This strategic move will see El.En. retaining minority stakes in key subsidiaries while YOFC aims to leverage this acquisition to enhance its international market presence and technological capabilities. The final agreements are expected by December 2024, contingent on ongoing negotiations and assessments.

For further insights into IT:ELN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.