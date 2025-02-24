Element's Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Surpass Estimates

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings of 23 cents per share from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2024 compared with 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 35 cents. The bottom line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.



The company generated net sales of $624.2 million, up 8.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.9 million.



ESI also delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 8% in the quarter.

ESI’s Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment rose 14% year over year to $401.4 million in the quarter. Organic net sales were up 7% from the previous year's reported figure. The figure was ahead of the consensus estimate of $388.8 million.



In the Industrial & Specialty segment, net sales increased 1% year over year to $222.8 million, with organic net sales increasing 3%. The figure was above the consensus estimate of $214.9 million.

ESI’s FY24 Results

Earnings for full-year 2024 from continuing operations were $1 per share, up from 48 cents a year ago. Net sales rose around 5.3% year over year to $2,456.9 million.

Element’s Financial Position

Element ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $359.4 million, up around 24.2% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,813.6 million at the end of the quarter, down around 5.6% year over year.



Cash from operating activities was $362 million in 2024. Free cash flow was $294 million for the year.

ESI’s Outlook

For the full-year 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $520-$540 million and free cash flow conversion to be comparable year over year. It also expects first-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $125 million.

ESI’s Price Performance

Shares of Element have gained 13.4% in a year against the industry’s 20.6% decline.



ESI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



