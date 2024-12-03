Elementos Limited Unveils New Performance Rights Issuance

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced the issuance of 3.6 million unquoted performance rights as part of previous transactions. These securities, not listed on the ASX, mark a noteworthy move by the company, potentially affecting its stock and investor interest. This development might attract attention from those keen on Elementos’ future performance and strategy.

