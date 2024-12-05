News & Insights

Stocks

Elementos Limited Sees Increased Stake by Andrew Greig

December 05, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Andrew Carlyle Greig has significantly increased his stake in Elementos Limited, now holding 19.87% of the company’s voting power, up from 13.58%. This increase in shares was achieved through a rights issue and the issuance of placement shares, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future. Investors interested in Elementos Limited may find this development noteworthy as it could signal potential growth and strategic moves within the company.

For further insights into AU:ELT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.