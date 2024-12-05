Elementos Limited Sees Increased Stake by Andrew Greig

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Andrew Carlyle Greig has significantly increased his stake in Elementos Limited, now holding 19.87% of the company’s voting power, up from 13.58%. This increase in shares was achieved through a rights issue and the issuance of placement shares, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future. Investors interested in Elementos Limited may find this development noteworthy as it could signal potential growth and strategic moves within the company.

