Elementos Limited Promotes Paperless AGM and Digital Engagement

Elementos Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 November 2024 in Brisbane, encouraging shareholders to lodge proxy forms electronically to promote paperless communication. The company emphasizes the benefits of digital communication for staying informed and reducing paper usage. Shareholders are advised to consult the company’s website for meeting details and documents.

