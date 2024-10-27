News & Insights

Stocks

Elementos Limited Promotes Paperless AGM and Digital Engagement

October 27, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 November 2024 in Brisbane, encouraging shareholders to lodge proxy forms electronically to promote paperless communication. The company emphasizes the benefits of digital communication for staying informed and reducing paper usage. Shareholders are advised to consult the company’s website for meeting details and documents.

For further insights into AU:ELT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELTLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.