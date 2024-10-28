Elementos Limited Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced the issuance of 1,080,000 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended for public trading on the ASX, reflect the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key staff. Investors may view this as a move to align employee goals with shareholder interests.

