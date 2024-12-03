Elementos Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.
Elementos Limited has announced the issuance of over 8.4 million unquoted equity securities, as part of a series of previously disclosed transactions. This move could be of interest to investors keeping an eye on the company’s financial maneuvers, as unquoted securities often play a pivotal role in strategic financial planning.
