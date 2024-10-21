Elementos Limited Director Increases Stake in Company

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced a change in Director Jonathon David’s interest in the company’s securities. David has acquired additional ordinary shares and unlisted options through participation in the company’s Entitlement Offer. This change signifies increased investment and potential confidence in the company’s future prospects by its leadership.

